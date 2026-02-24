The data centre rush: India must ensure that investment is sustainable

In an economy that is broadly starved of private-sector investment, the figures being tossed around for this sector will come as a welcome relief. This is presumably why the Union Budget for 2026-27 proposed a 20-year tax holiday for firms using Cloud capacity in India. It is vital that the broader private sector in India also ensure that they think hard about how they can effectively use this infrastructure if and when it is developed. The benefits should not flow to foreign firms alone.

That said, there are reasonable questions that must be asked alongside this understandable enthusiasm. The availability of water and electricity, for example, looms large in any discussion on data centres. Expenditure on power supply can represent between 20 per cent and 40 per cent of the operating costs of a data centre; India has to ensure that it has competitive power tariffs or that captive power is easy to set up and maintain. According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, growth in data-centre capacity within India from 1.4 Gw to 9 Gw by 2030 would consume 3 per cent of India’s total power. That is a significant increase in industrial-power demand. Water consumption will be an even bigger challenge, given that there are chronic disputes in many areas between industrial, urban, and agricultural users of water.