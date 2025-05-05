The end of Anglo-Americanism: Voters in Australia, Canada reject Trumpism

American President Donald Trump’s first months in the White House have been remarkably disruptive for the global order. Alongside a general abandonment of the United States’ (US’) commitment to multilateralism, much attention has been paid to the stresses that his foreign policy has introduced into the transatlantic alliance with Western Europe — an alliance that has long been the lynchpin of the post-War liberal paradigm. The possible abandonment of Taiwan in the face of aggression from the mainland, as well as increasing pressure on treaty allies of the US in South Korea and Japan, is also noteworthy. Yet it is