Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

The heat is on

Substantive, practical adaptation policies can help

heatwave, india gate heat, summer
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A large part of the country is grappling with heatwaves. The consequent threat to public health and productivity can be severe. Almost 75 per cent of India’s workforce depends on heat-exposed labour in agriculture and construction, a World Bank study said, and reckoned that India might account for almost 43 per cent of global job losses from heat stress-associated productivity declines by 2030. The government data shows the spread and incidence of heatwaves are also rising — from nine states in 2009 to 23 states in 2020 (and this when the pandemic lockdown had stalled economic activity). In the same
Topics : BS Opinion Business Standard Editorial Comment Heatwave in India summer heat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock market holidayIMD Weather ForecastLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPM NetanyahuMotilal Oswal HiringEbrahim Raisi DeathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon