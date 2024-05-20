The heat is on

A large part of the country is grappling with heatwaves. The consequent threat to public health and productivity can be severe. Almost 75 per cent of India’s workforce depends on heat-exposed labour in agriculture and construction, a World Bank study said, and reckoned that India might account for almost 43 per cent of global job losses from heat stress-associated productivity declines by 2030. The government data shows the spread and incidence of heatwaves are also rising — from nine states in 2009 to 23 states in 2020 (and this when the pandemic lockdown had stalled economic activity). In the same