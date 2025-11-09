The obstacle course at Belem: COP30 agenda faces multiple headwinds

As negotiators meet in Belem, Brazil, for the 30th annual United Nations Conference of Parties (COP30), the outcomes for a world that is straining to reach climate targets appear discouraging. For a start, the leaders of the world’s two largest greenhouse gas emitters — the United States (US) and China — are conspicuous by their absence. This year, India, one of the world’s significant emitters in absolute terms, will be represented by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, but India’s ambassador to Brazil represented the country at the Leaders’ Summit.

The Leaders’ Summit of November 6 and