The Sino-US thaw

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week wrapped up a four-day visit to China on a note of cautious goodwill signalling progress in relations following a summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in California in November last year. It is unclear whether Ms Yellen’s visit, which followed a phone chat between Messrs Xi and Biden the week before, will yield concrete policy actions immediately, though her down-to-earth style, enthusiasm for Chinese food, and dexterity with chopsticks earned her generous praise from the state-controlled media. But the timing of the visit, her second in nine months,