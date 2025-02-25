The Tesla factor: Its India entry as a disruptor may have limited impact

After abortive attempts in 2022 and 2024, Tesla could finally be making its debut on Indian roads in the second quarter this year. An unusual one-to-one meeting between Tesla chief Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s recent visit to Washington appears to have galvanised the world’s second-largest electric-car manufacturer to take a definitive gamble on India. In the bigger picture, the negotiations around Tesla can be seen as part of the Indian government’s agenda of re-examining the tariff regime, partly in response to American President Donald Trump’s threats of imposing reciprocal high tariffs on Indian exports