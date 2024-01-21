Threats and opportunities

A recent study by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) brought back both excitement and fears surrounding the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs and living conditions. While AI-induced automation promises higher productivity, it also evokes fear of dislocation and an increase in unemployment. The IMF research shows that almost 40 per cent of global employment is exposed to AI. What sets apart AI from previous technological advances is its ability to impact high-skilled jobs. In advanced economies, around 60 per cent of jobs could be affected by AI. Although half of these are expected to benefit, resulting in higher

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com