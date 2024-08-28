Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Trade imbalance: India needs to urgently enhance its R&D investment

Trade imbalance: India needs to urgently enhance its R&D investment

By prioritising this, and cultivating a robust ecosystem for innovation and business growth, India can build the foundation to achieve sustainable economic growth and avoid the middle-income trap

Trade, container
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s aspiration to achieve self-reliance and reduce dependence on imports in critical sectors such as electronics, electric vehicles, semiconductors, and machine tools continues to encounter significant obstacles. The latest trade figures for July reveal that despite the resistance against Chinese products, China remains dominant in India’s imports, accounting for about 18 per cent of total imports for the month. Further, imports from other emerging economies are also rising. For instance, Vietnam’s share in India’s imports increased 26 per cent in July 2024 compared to the same period last year, which was possibly driven by Chinese firms rerouting

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon