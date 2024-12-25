Trade reforms, global value chains key to India's export strategy

It has been reported in this newspaper that the Union commerce ministry is in the process of having a meeting that will examine how six particular product categories can have their export value increased, in particular to 20 focus markets — most of which are advanced Western nations, and also Russia, China, and Indonesia. The energy and interest being displayed by policymakers and administrators on increasing Indian exports is welcome. It is also good news that diplomats in this country, including ambassadors, have been invited to discuss this strategy — too often, the senior-most members of the Indian diplomatic corps