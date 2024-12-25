Business Standard

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 | 10:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Trade reforms, global value chains key to India's export strategy

Trade reforms, global value chains key to India's export strategy

Export promotion requires consistent and open trade policy

trade deficit
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It has been reported in this newspaper that the Union commerce ministry is in the process of having a meeting that will examine how six particular product categories can have their export value increased, in particular to 20 focus markets — most of which are advanced Western nations, and also Russia, China, and Indonesia. The energy and interest being displayed by policymakers and administrators on increasing Indian exports is welcome. It is also good news that diplomats in this country, including ambassadors, have been invited to discuss this strategy — too often, the senior-most members of the Indian diplomatic corps
Topics : Commerce ministry Indian exports European Union Global Trade Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon