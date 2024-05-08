Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Transforming manufacturing

Dependence on PLI should be contained

manufacturing
Premium

Representative Picture

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Intending to formulate a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronics-component manufacturing, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, as reported by this newspaper, has asked various stakeholders to share information related to India’s disabilities against competing countries, export potential, major buyers of components and sub-assemblies, and foreign and domestic firms planning to set up manufacturing plants in the country. The government aims to increase capacity, enhance cost-effectiveness, and create a component ecosystem worth $75 billion over the next five years. Past evidence, however, begs the question of whether PLI can help transform India’s manufacturing ecosystem.

Amid increased US-China tensions, India
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment PLI scheme Manufacturing sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGoogle Digital Wallet for AndroidIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon