Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Transparent financing

Next govt must address political funding

money, invest, funds
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Voting to elect the 18th Lok Sabha ends this week, and the results will be out on June 4, paving the way for the formation of the next Union government. Irrespective of the political shape and combination of the next government, it will need to quickly get down to business and address the policy and governance challenges. One such issue is related to elections themselves. In February, a Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court struck down the electoral-bond scheme because it violated the right to information under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. The apex court also directed State Bank of
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Lok Sabha elections indian politics Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon