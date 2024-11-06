Trump becomes 47th US President, returns to White House after 4-yr hiatus

Donald Trump’s second presidential victory has comprehensively defied the popular polls and underlined the Democrats’ pre-poll misgivings. Far from being a narrow contest, Mr Trump has romped home not just in the red states but also in swing states. Unlike 2016, Mr Trump has also won the popular vote, the first time a Republican has done so since George W Bush’s re-election in 2004. His victory is remarkable when set against the momentum Ms Harris generated from a late, standing start — at 107 days it was the shortest presidential campaign in post-war history. Ms Harris outraised and outspent her