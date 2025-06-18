Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Trump's early exit halted meaningful progress at G7, but Modi made gains

Trump's early exit halted meaningful progress at G7, but Modi made gains

Mr Trump's abrupt decision to abandon the summit and return to Washington DC on the first day due to developments related to the Iran-Israel war ensured that the summit ended in stalemate

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his claim that he stopped the recent conflict between India and Pakistan. His statement comes hours after his phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
premium

(Photo: Reuters)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If proof were needed, the 51st meeting of the G7 in the idyllic setting of Kananaskis, Alberta, hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, offered the most visible evidence yet that the Western consensus on rules-based democracy and trade has fragmented under United States (US) President Donald Trump. The two-day meeting had an elaborate agenda that included such lofty themes as “strengthening partnerships for financing development and shared prosperity”, an AI (artificial intelligence) initiative for growth and building critical mineral-supply chains, and migrant smuggling, apart from discussions on Iran and Ukraine. The fact that a joint communique was off the
Topics : Donald Trump Narendra Modi Business Standard Editorial Comment G7
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon