Trump's Gaza plan exposes ignorance of law, morality, and diplomacy

With his bizarre proposal for the United States to “take over” and “own” the Gaza Strip and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East” after the Palestinians were shifted to neighbouring countries, US President Donald Trump has demonstrated both a shocking political amorality and reprehensible ignorance of international law. This announcement disrupts the fragile ceasefire and hostage-release deal of January 19, partly negotiated by Mr Trump’s own envoy before he took oath as President. Expectedly, the plan has been condemned by Hamas and its sponsor, Iran, and most West Asian administrations. Saudi Arabia has said it will not