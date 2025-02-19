Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Trump's outreach to Putin disrupts US-Ukraine policy and Nato ties

Trump's outreach to Putin disrupts US-Ukraine policy and Nato ties

The key element of Mr Trump's deal appears to centre on veiled threats to withdraw US military aid to Ukraine to persuade Kyiv to cede to Russia territory

Donald Trump, Volodymr Zelenskyy
Premium

Mr Trump has also decided to criticise Ukraine for the war, suggesting that Mr Putin’s aggression could have been forestalled by a deal

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

American President Donald Trump’s outreach to Russian President Vladimir Putin and a revival of his antagonism towards Europe (and specifically the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or Nato) were expected in his second presidency. But the swiftness with which Mr Trump has flipped the script on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, has left all the actors scrambling for a response. It is the strongest indication yet that the United States (US) President intends to radically recalibrate the relations with Europe, Nato, and Russia, upending the basis of a 75-year relationship. Excluding Ukrainian delegates from the meeting between senior
Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin NATO US Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon