Trump's trade order: India has an early opportunity to present its position

American President Donald Trump’s economic and political ideas are unsettling the world. Given the importance of the United States (US) in the global economy and political order, it is anybody’s guess how the world will look in four years. It is also likely that Mr Trump’s ideas will last longer than his term. Be that as it may, the world will have to deal with disruption in the foreseeable future. Individual countries will need to be prepared to negotiate and adjust to protect their interests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the US this week provides India an early opportunity