Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Turnaround awaited

Demand environment remains challenging for IT

TCS, Wipro, Infosys, IT Companies
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The third-quarter results of the big four information technology (IT) companies, read along with their respective management commentaries, indicate that the industry believes the worst of demand slowdown to be over. However, these companies remain notably cautious in their expectations of short-term demand revival. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Tech, Infosys and Wipro all met or exceeded the consensus revenue expectations. They also more or less met profit and margin expectations. Given the surprisingly strong performance of the US economy, which is the key market for Indian IT, investors were also expecting strongly optimistic guidance. However, while management commentaries are

Also Read

Dyson unveils Purifier Big+Quiet for large spaces: Know price and features

RIL's big bets

Big risks in small stocks

Big government in focus

After 370

Social media conundrum

CBAM as an opportunity

Export potential

Investing for growth

Mutual benefits

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Big four IT companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon