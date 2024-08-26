Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Ukraine-Russia war: Why India's mediatory moves may remain limited

Ukraine-Russia war: Why India's mediatory moves may remain limited

With its incursion into Russian territory, Ukraine crossed a red line with respect to the terms on which the Western allies extended it aid, potentially altering the dynamics of the peace process

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariinskyi Palace on Friday. Image credit: @narendramodi (X)
Premium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariinskyi Palace on Friday. Image credit: @narendramodi (X)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the first Indian head of government to visit Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established in 1992, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to demonstrate India’s strategic independence in the war between Russia and Ukraine by engaging with both warring parties. In the past, Indian PMs avoided former Warsaw-Pact countries out of respect for Indo-Russian ties. Visiting Poland and Ukraine has altered those equations. The optics of the visit, for which Mr Modi travelled to Ukraine from Poland by train, were designed to suggest that India had succeeded in inserting itself into the peace process as a credible

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon