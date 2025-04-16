Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Uncertain tides in oil: India's gains tempered by multiple export risks

Uncertain tides in oil: India's gains tempered by multiple export risks

Expectations of higher supply and lower demand were already visible in the price movements for crude oil over the past weeks

crude oil, oil
Premium

IEA predicts that a combination of circumstances would cause growth in the consumption of crude oil to continue to slow next year.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has released new projections for demand growth in crude oil globally this year. The new estimates sharply reduce demand growth over the coming year by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd). This is a large reduction from the over 1 million bpd demand growth predicted earlier, and it appears to reflect broader concerns about overall challenges to economic activities in the midst of policy uncertainty and a brewing trade war sparked by United States President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements. This comes in the context of several other developments in the oil market, including the decision by
Topics : Donald Trump International Energy Agency Oil demand oil sector Crude Oil Prices BS Opinion Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon