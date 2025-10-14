Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Uncertainty continues: IMF highlights risks beyond trade, investment

Uncertainty continues: IMF highlights risks beyond trade, investment

It is worth noting that tariffs are not the only uncertainty. Policy changes related to immigration, for instance, will also affect growth in both advanced and low-income countries

IMF
premium

(Photo: Reuters)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uncertainty related to the United States (US) trade policy continues to dominate the global economic discourse. The October edition of the World Economic Outlook (WEO),  released on Tuesday by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), noted that the downside risks to global growth had reduced since April, but they remained elevated. The focus is now shifting to the impact of tariffs on prices, consumption, and investment. The IMF has increased the US growth projection by 10 basis points to 2 per cent for the current year compared to its July update. India’s growth projection has also been revised up by 20
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion economic growth IMF
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon