Uncertainty continues: IMF highlights risks beyond trade, investment

Uncertainty related to the United States (US) trade policy continues to dominate the global economic discourse. The October edition of the World Economic Outlook (WEO), released on Tuesday by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), noted that the downside risks to global growth had reduced since April, but they remained elevated. The focus is now shifting to the impact of tariffs on prices, consumption, and investment. The IMF has increased the US growth projection by 10 basis points to 2 per cent for the current year compared to its July update. India’s growth projection has also been revised up by 20