Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Unfavourable conditions

Workplace culture remains hostile for women

fintech women budget
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the less publicised aspects of the post-Covid bounceback in business around the world is the lack of progress in improving workplaces for women. This was the key message from consultancy firm Deloitte’s global Women@Work survey, 2024. The report talks of an “uncomfortable truth” — that women’s progress is stagnating both inside and outside the workplace. In particular, the transition to full-time work has resulted in difficult adjustments for women. The survey covered 5,000 women across 10 countries, including India, suggesting that the problem was more or less widespread. The root of the problem appears to be uncongenial workplace
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion women workplace women employees

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Godrej Group SplitStock Market Holidays ListLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIsrael-Hamas WarAstraZeneca | Covishield VaccineMaharashtra Day 2024IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon