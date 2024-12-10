Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Unfavourable design: Sovereign gold bonds are a drain on govt finances

Unfavourable design: Sovereign gold bonds are a drain on govt finances

Officials may argue that the scheme has outlived its purpose since India no longer has a troublesome current-account deficit

Sovereign Gold Bonds
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sovereign gold bonds, introduced in November 2015, may be on their way out, according to a report in this newspaper. The government had budgeted issuing such bonds worth Rs 18,500 crore this financial year, but thus far it hasn’t issued any. Gold bonds are supposed to mature after eight years, paying 2.5 per cent a year on their face value; they can be redeemed at the prevailing rate for gold. They had turned into an expensive drain on the treasury, and since they were not succeeding in their main aim, their withdrawal is welcome. They should stand as an example
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Sovereign gold bonds

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon