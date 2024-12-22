Unsafe factories: A roadblock to India's manufacturing hub aspirations

India’s aspirations to become a global manufacturing hub could stall on a basic weakness: Poor safety on the factory floor. According to the government data collated by IndiaSpend, three people died and 11 were injured every day on average between 2017 and 2020. The situation does not appear to have improved significantly since then. In this calendar year, according to the data compiled by IndustriALL, a 12-year-old global union federation, at least 240 workplace accidents occurred in India’s manufacturing, mining, and energy sectors, resulting in over 400 deaths and more than 850 serious injuries. The organisation reckons the numbers may