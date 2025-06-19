UP's targeted intervention for MSMEs could boost industrial output, jobs

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are a big driver of India’s economic development, generating meaningful employment opportunities at local level. The segment accounts for more than 45 per cent of India’s export value, while the share of MSME in the country’s gross domestic product is around 30 per cent. Just as emphasis is being laid on the development of large-scale industrial clusters, including in high-value sectors like electronics and semiconductors, MSMEs must also be given a conducive environment to grow. In this context, Uttar Pradesh (UP) seems to be making focused interventions. The state is home to the highest