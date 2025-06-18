Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 06:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Techfino raises ₹65 crore to expand MSME lending in smaller cities

Techfino to use fresh funding from Stellaris and Saison Capital to scale secured loans, expand branches, and boost tech-led lending in underserved MSME markets

The funding comes amid increased investor interest in niche NBFCs leveraging technology to reach credit-starved segments of India’s economy | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Peerzada Abrar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Techfino, a tech-enabled non-banking financial company, has raised ₹65 crore in a funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Saison Capital, the venture investment arm of Tokyo-listed Credit Saison Co.
 
The Bengaluru-based lender said it will use the fresh capital to broaden its branch network, enhance its technology infrastructure and scale its secured lending operations. There is also a focus on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India’s underserved Tier II and III cities.
 
Founded with an emphasis on asset-backed lending, Techfino specialises in loans against property (LAP), operating primarily through a branch-led model. The company currently maintains
