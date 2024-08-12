Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Upgrading ITIs: Need to make vocational training truly aspirational

A ranking system may encourage private-sector ITIs to improve. But to be meaningful, the starting point needs to be convincing more young people to enrol and getting better job placement guarantees

For an ambitious India Inc aiming to leap forward, an acute shortage of workers — both skilled and unskilled — is threatening to hold it back.
Premium

Representative Picture

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’s reported proposal to introduce a ranking of India’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) is a good one but urgently needs to be complemented by a significant upgrading of these institutions. The idea is to conduct annual rankings of ITIs on the lines of the National Institutional Ranking Framework for higher education to help students and potential employers to assess their quality. The idea is not new: In 2017, the Directorate General of Training had introduced a grading framework to make ITIs eligible for affiliation on the government portal, or financing via

Also Read

A slice of Britain: Bharti's BT deal will play out in the long run

Dhaka's next tasks

Paris blues

Studying the self

The end of complacency

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Industrial Training Institutes Skill Training Skill development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon