VISTAR must pair better data with safeguards and state capacity in India
More steps needed to improve official data collection
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The Union Cabinet’s recent approval of the ₹4,371 crore Viksit Bharat Initiative for Statistical Transformation, Analytics and Research (VISTAR) recognises that India’s statistical infrastructure must keep pace with the changing economy. It needs information that is timely, reliable, comparable, and granular enough to capture differences across sectors and regions. VISTAR, which will run from 2026-27 to 2030-31, offers an opportunity to address longstanding weaknesses. The case for more frequent data collection is particularly strong at subnational level. A study published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its October 2026 bulletin illustrated the problem. Official annual gross state value-added estimates typically become available with a significant lag, limiting the ability to track regional economic conditions. The study developed a framework for estimating quarterly growth in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka by combining satellite-based night-time lights with Google Trends data. Changes in luminosity offer a proxy for economic activity, while online searches relating to jobs, consumption, credit and housing provide behavioural signals. Such approaches cannot replace official estimates, but show how alternative sources can bridge information gaps.