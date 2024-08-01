Business Standard
War on peace

Hamas chief's killing will stiffen the 'axis of resistance'

The head of Hamas' military wing, Muhammad Deif, in an undated photo. Credit: Israel Defense Forces
The head of Hamas' military wing, Muhammad Deif, in an undated photo. Credit: Israel Defense Forces

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The missile that killed Hamas’ Qatar- and Turkiye-based political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran has likely substantially weakened the chances of peace in the Israel-Hamas war and escalated the conflict in West Asia in unpredictable ways. Haniyeh was Hamas’ chief negotiator. His death, which Iran claims was orchestrated by Israel, which is yet to formally claim responsibility, silences a relatively moderate voice within Hamas. He had been an advocate of a ceasefire with Israel, often clashing with other Hamas officials. Not surprisingly, leaders in Egypt and Qatar, key mediators in ceasefire talks, have raised serious doubts about

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Hamas Israel-Palestine

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

