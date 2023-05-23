Warning sign

With over 10,000 cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) infecting cattle being reported in May from different states, the resurgence of this highly infectious ailment bodes ill for the dairy sector, which has emerged as the backbone of India’s rural economy. Last year, the disease had caused over 155,000 deaths and a sharp dip in the milk yield of countless other affected bovines. The consequential squeeze on the supplies of milk and various milk products had forced dairy companies, including the market leaders like Amul and Mother Dairy, to raise milk prices multiple times. This year, the situation might get worse if speedy pre-emptive action fails to come forth. For, while last year, the disease was confined largely to Rajasthan and its adjoining region, this time, cases have already been reported from nearly a dozen states spread across the country — from Uttarakhand in the north to Maharashtra and Karnataka in the south, and Sikkim in the east. Uttarakhand alone has

Or