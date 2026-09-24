Why India travels

The latest Domestic Tourism Expenditure Survey, done by the National Statistics Office, suggests that the larger economic story is domestic. India’s tourism sector has traditionally placed considerable emphasis on foreign visitors, foreign-exchange earnings, and high-value leisure travel. Government estimates put tourism’s contribution at 5.22 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023-24, supporting, directly and indirectly, 84.6 million jobs, which account for about 13.3 per cent of employment in the economy. The World Travel and Tourism Council estimates that spending by domestic visitors reached $203 billion, or roughly ₹17.7 trillion, in 2025, accounting for 86 per cent of India’s travel and tourism spending and growing more than 10 per cent year-on-year. The survey data, conducted between July 2025 and June 2026, provides a useful picture of what this domestic market looks like and shows why it needs greater policy attention. While 36.1 per cent of households reported an overnight trip, 58.2 per cent undertook a same-day trip. More importantly, much of this travel has little to do with “holidays” in the usual sense of the term. Nearly 48 per cent of overnight trips were for pilgrimage or other religious purposes, while health and medical travel accounted for 29.6 per cent nationally — 38.4 per cent in rural India, compared to 16.5 per cent in urban India.