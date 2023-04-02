Work in progress

In this section

Opportunities & challenges: The jury is out on what, how India Inc achieves

Flipkart, Walmart ink MoU with NSIC to speed up capacity creation for MSMEs

Foreign trade policy: Exporters seek 3 months from Centre for transition

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry has released its latest Foreign Trade Policy (FTP23). The last FTP was released in 2015 and was supposed to cover the period till 2020. No successor policy was released, and it was argued that the exigencies of the pandemic, with its enormous effec

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com