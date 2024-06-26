Worldwide sales

As part of the 100-day action plan of the Union government, efforts are being put in place to boost India’s export potential, especially e-commerce export. Accordingly, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Department of Revenue are reportedly working to establish designated e-commerce export hubs across the country. With the government aiming to streamline online export shipment from India, this is indeed a welcome step for exporters. The export hubs are expected to act as a centre for favourable business infrastructure and facilities for cross-border e-commerce, including facilitating faster Customs clearance of cargo and also