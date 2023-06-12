close

Wrestling with inaction

Stalling on sexual harassment case is regressive

Security personnel detain wrestler Sakshi Malik during wrestlers protest march towards new Parliament building, in New Delhi, on Sunday. Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
It has been five and a half months since women wrestlers levelled serial sexual-harassment charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, head of the Wrestling Federation of India and a powerful member of Parliament (MP) of the ruling party. But in a bizarre and disturbing series of events, it is the complainants who have been manhandled by the police and are still seeking justice. Mr Singh remains at large despite having two first information reports (FIRs) filed against him, that too under pressure from the Supreme Court. Over the weekend, he defiantly held a rally, at which he declared his intention to contest the parliamentary election next year. At least one of the two FIRs was filed under Section 10 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, since the complainant is a minor. This alone should have invited immediate action against Mr Singh. Instead, the Delhi Police have begun a belated exercise to question Mr Singh and his staff to get his version of events.
Topics : BS Opinion WFI Sexual harassment

