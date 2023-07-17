The optics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day to France last week were superb but in terms of hard gains the brilliance of the occasion was dimmed by the absence of a widely anticipated announcement on 26 Rafale Navy jets and three Scorpene submarines. Despite the positive tonality and deeper geopolitical ties of the Indo-French communiques, compared to the notable achievements of Mr Modi’s US visit, the visit to France was, at best, a qualified success, the top edit says. Read it hereIn other views:Mihir Sharma says to make India’s G20 presidency a success, leaders must narrow their focus. Read it hereDebashis Basu highlights the perils of banks’ digital push without focusing on customer safety. Read it hereThe second edit explains why the Railways needs to ensure greater transparency in financial decisions and strategic priorities. Read it hereQUOTE OF THE DAY "Our philosophy on Gen AI is to go slow, so that we can move fast"Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC