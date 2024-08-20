Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: An open bureaucracy, leveraging agri-tech and more

Best of BS Opinion: An open bureaucracy, leveraging agri-tech and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

lateral entry
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Public Service Commission's invitation for applications for 45 posts at the joint secretary and director/deputy secretary levels on a three-year contract, extendable to five years, shows the Union government’s continued commitment to the idea of lateral entry into the bureaucracy. The reasons for inducting lateral entrants are well known. As the economy grows in size and complexity, effective policy intervention will often need domain knowledge in different areas. However, for the government to truly benefit from this endeavour and for lateral entrants to succeed, the existing bureaucracy must cooperate with them, the top edit points

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon