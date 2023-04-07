Best of BS Opinion: An unexpected pause, justice delayed and more

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank India (RBI) in its first meeting of the new fiscal year surprised financial markets by unanimously deciding to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent. Is this a wise decision? Tamal Bandyopadhyay thinks here the RBI has paused because it wants to evaluate the cumulative impact of the past rate hikes, but the top edit argues here that core inflation has been unyielding so the wisdom of a pause at this stage in “the war against inflation” is an open question.
In other views:
Ajai Shukla thinks the Indo-US relationship is floundering for lack of chemistry between the president of the United States and the Prime Minister. Read it here
The second edit says the India Justice Report (IJR), 2022, underlines the low priority states give to spending on the four pillars of the justice system: prisons, judiciary, legal aid and the police. Read it here
Vandana Gombar argues that Indian companies are expanding their clean energy consumption, but tardy progress in rooftop solar is a missed opportunity. Read it here
Also Read
Best of BS Opinion: An unmistakable slowdown, lost fragrances & more
Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more
Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Increasing efficiency, monitoring dam safety, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Impending slowdown, Finland's Nato moment & more
Best of BS Opinion: RBI's unfinished battle, emission problem, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Arbitration off track, Reality and trade policy & more
Best of BS Opinion: R&D is made for India, every living thing, and more
“The Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to (international) stability”
French president Emmanuel Macron to Chinese president Xi Jinping