close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Best of BS Opinion: An unexpected pause, justice delayed and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
reserve bank of india, rbi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank India (RBI) in its first meeting of the new fiscal year surprised financial markets by unanimously deciding to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent. Is this a wise decision? Tamal Bandyopadhyay thinks here the RBI has paused because it wants to evaluate the cumulative impact of the past rate hikes, but the top edit argues here that core inflation has been unyielding so the wisdom of a pause at this stage in “the war against inflation” is an open question.  
In other views:

Ajai Shukla thinks the Indo-US relationship is floundering for lack of chemistry between the president of the United States and the Prime Minister. Read it here
The second edit says the India Justice Report (IJR), 2022, underlines the low priority states give to spending on the four pillars of the justice system: prisons, judiciary, legal aid and the police. Read it here

Vandana Gombar argues that Indian companies are expanding their clean energy consumption, but tardy progress in rooftop solar is a missed opportunity. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: An unmistakable slowdown, lost fragrances & more

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Increasing efficiency, monitoring dam safety, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Impending slowdown, Finland's Nato moment & more

Best of BS Opinion: RBI's unfinished battle, emission problem, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Arbitration off track, Reality and trade policy & more

Best of BS Opinion: R&D is made for India, every living thing, and more

 
“The Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to (international) stability”
 
French president Emmanuel Macron to Chinese president  Xi Jinping
Topics : BS Special | Curated Content

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Sealing green power for homes and firms

green power
5 min read
Premium

Defining India-US relations

Illustration
6 min read
Premium

Justice delayed

gavel, court, law
3 min read
Premium

An unexpected pause

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
3 min read
Premium

Pricing weapon in FMCG marketing

FMCG
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Reserve Bank of India goes for a hawkish pause

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das
4 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Increasing efficiency, monitoring dam safety, and more

Illustration: Binay Sinha
1 min read
Premium

A prudent comma, not a myopic full stop!

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
3 min read
Premium

An unexpected pause

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
3 min read
Premium

Pricing weapon in FMCG marketing

FMCG
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon