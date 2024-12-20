Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 06:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Balancing acts and taming beasts in the global circus

Best of BS Opinion: Balancing acts and taming beasts in the global circus

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

(File Image)
Premium

(File Image)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ladies and gentlemen, readers of all ages - welcome to the grand arena of the global financial circus, where tightrope walkers of monetary policy, lion tamers of market volatility, and jugglers of public sentiment take center stage. This week, the center stage shared by the US Federal Reserve left the audience gasping as it adjusted the height of the interest rate trapeze, reducing the federal funds rate by 25 basis points. 
The Federal Open Market Committee has signalled fewer rate cuts for 2025, projecting persistent inflation at 2.5 per cent. This unexpected move sent markets into
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon