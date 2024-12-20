Best of BS Opinion: Balancing acts and taming beasts in the global circus

Ladies and gentlemen, readers of all ages - welcome to the grand arena of the global financial circus, where tightrope walkers of monetary policy, lion tamers of market volatility, and jugglers of public sentiment take center stage. This week, the center stage shared by the US Federal Reserve left the audience gasping as it adjusted the height of the interest rate trapeze, reducing the federal funds rate by 25 basis points.

The Federal Open Market Committee has signalled fewer rate cuts for 2025, projecting persistent inflation at 2.5 per cent. This unexpected move sent markets into