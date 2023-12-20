Sensex (    %)
                        
Best of BS Opinion: Calling on reform, another Covid surge & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Telecom Bill
Telecom Bill (ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA)

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 6:25 AM IST

The introduction of the Telecommunications Bill in the Lok Sabha, which replaces a clutch of 19th and 20th century laws, is a welcome reboot for a critical sector. The top edit explains why. Read it here

In other views:

Shyam Saran suggests that in an era of AI and geopolitical transformation, the world may find itself nostalgic for the year gone by.  Read it here

Amit Tandon says founders must prioritise governance from the outset rather than deferring it to just ahead of the IPO to create lasting value. Read it here

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 6:25 AM IST

