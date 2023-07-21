Days after the Maharashtra government issued a resolution to enable Adani Properties to start redeveloping Dharavi, group chairman Gautam Adani weighed in with an optimistic note recording his “huge personal connect” with one of Asia’s largest slums.As part of this exercise, he explained how he would overcome the enormous challenges of rehabilitating 650,000 inhabitants without disrupting their livelihoods. Many of his suggestions pressed the right buttons in terms of upskilling and data centres, creating virtual marketplaces and so on.These offers may sound reassuring but they up the stakes in terms of implementing a project that has eluded the state government since 2008. Though Mr Adani has a track record of good project execution across the group, Dharavi could take that challenge to a whole new level, the top edit points out. Read it hereIn other views:Ajay Chhibber says the US and India stand poised to reshape the world's dynamics if both sides play their cards right. Read it hereAjay Kumar outlines the economic, technological and strategic implications of the Blue Economy for India. Read it hereThe second edit argues that political compulsions are driving compromises for both INDIA and the NDA. Read it hereQUOTE OF THE DAY It’s the grossest of constitutional abuse... If the government does not act, we will," Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on the assault on Manipuri women