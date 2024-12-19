Best of BS Opinion: Evolution in every frame, the focus of our times

Think back to the first camera you ever used—was it an analog beast or a sleek smartphone? From bulky, film-fed wonders to slim, AI-enhanced pocket gadgets, cameras have evolved. So have the stories they capture. In today’s newsletter, let’s explore a panorama of change—where financial instruments, governance, and even advertising styles are redefining their focal points.

Just like cameras transitioned from film to full-frame DSLRs, Sebi’s introduction of Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) focuses on clarity for India’s high-net-worth investors. These funds aim to bridge the gap between mutual funds (MFs) and portfolio management schemes (PMS), much