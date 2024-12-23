Best of BS Opinion: Holidays with India Inc: Popcorn and free trade dreams

It’s one night before Christmas Eve—the air is tingling with the scent of cinnamon, playlists are looped with Mariah Carey or August Burns Red (whatever your tastes are), and holiday cheer is spreading faster than a meme on Instagram. But while the world slows down for mulled wine and some cake, India Inc has no time for idle festivity. So, here’s the deal: no fairy lights or metaphors this time. Just like caramel popcorn—sweet yet complex, satisfying yet sticky—India’s business stories demand a closer look. Because let’s be honest, whether it’s popcorn or policy, it’s always about finding