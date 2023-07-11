In context of recent political violence in West Bengal, our lead editorial, among other things, notes that the state is seeing, for the first time since the 1940s, the rise of communal violence. When such forces acquire a political hue, the outcome for the state is dire. Read hereIn other views: Ajay Tyagi and Rachana Baid highlight the dominance of banks in the mutual funds space, which raises questions about financial stability. Read herePolicy can substantially increase the risk-adjusted and inflation-adjusted returns for pension funds, mitigating the usual politics surrounding this issue, writes Gurbachan Singh. Read hereQuote“The government has charted a gradual fiscal consolidation path following stimulus from the pandemic. The pace of fiscal consolidation is slower than among most regional peers.” Asia Pacific Chief Economist of S&P Global Ratings Louis Kuijs