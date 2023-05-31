Best of BS Opinion: Inefficient taxation, large business groups, and more

In other views:

Read here Breaking up large business groups would create more problems than it solves. Rather, policies to break down the business group format are far more likely to be effective, writes Simon Commander.

Gross foreign direct investment declined by over 16 per cent year-on-year in 2022-23. In this context, our lead editorial notes that, while an investment decision depends on a variety of macro and micro factors, the policy focus should always be on creating enabling conditions for businesses and investors. The angel tax and its extensions are unlikely to help in this context.