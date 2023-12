Best of BS Opinion: Labour mobility, oil factor, connecting India & more

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 6:29 AM IST

State-owned oil-refining and distribution companies enjoy pricing freedom only on paper. Now that all of

The Government of India is aiming to enter into pacts with various developed countries to send people to work in sectors such as farm, construction, and manufacturing. Our editorial in this context notes, while this is a welcome imitative, from the policy point of view, it is important to recognise that this will not solve the unemployment or under-employment problem India is facing and should not be seen as an answer to the Indian economy’s inability to create enough well-paid jobs. Read here

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 6:29 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com