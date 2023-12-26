Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Connecting India, connecting with India

IndiGo also understands the Indian psyche very well, and has shown how the Indian mentality of wanting the moon for six pence can be tackled

Indigo
Premium

Rama Bijapurkar
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
It is the holiday season and one third of Consumer India is on an aircraft. Most likely seven of 10 travellers are taking an IndiGo flight. This column is a year-end salute to an Indian brand that is amazing at so many levels — even though it does sometimes feel like it is in the hostility business, making us stand caged in buses while they finish cleaning their aircraft.

Real brands like IndiGo exist beyond the narrow confines of their industry boundaries and shape the larger world they live in. For starters, IndiGo has actually managed to discipline an undisciplined, argumentative,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts

IndiGo to lease 22 aircraft to overcome impact of P&W engine snags: Report

GoFirst insolvency, high fares to drive IndiGo's turnaround in Q1: Analysts

After a string of tail strike incidents, IndiGo modifies procedures

Strong near-term outlook to aid revenues, margins for IndiGo after Q2 show

Tapping the many Indias

Will Trump be on the ballot?

The capital gains tax conundrum

Kharge as PM candidate: A pre-election gambit

Trade challenges in 2023: India relatively steady amid global slowdown

Topics : Aviation IndiGo Aviation sector Airline sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon