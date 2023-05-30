Best of BS Opinion: Repricing risk, disrupting real estate markets, & more

In the context of the US debt ceiling deal, our lead editorial questions if assets with a structural risk of default in this manner can really be regarded as risk-less. It may be wise for economists and investors to start discussing how to price in this tail risk, or to restructure the global economy to ensure any temporary US default is less catastrophic than it would have been on this occasion. Read here
In other views:
The proposal to introduce a chapter in REIT regulations for micro, small & medium REITs, with relaxed thresholds and extra provisions for investor protection, makes sense, writes former Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi.
