Best of BS Opinion: Sustained slowdown, quotas and private sector, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
trade, export, import

Apr 12 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
The global economic picture emerging from the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook is concerning. Medium-term growth is unlikely to recover to the levels seen in recent decades. In this context, our lead editorial notes that it will be important for Indian policymakers to keep the global economic backdrop in mind while making policy interventions. This would essentially mean that they will have to do more not only to create policy buffers but also to enable higher economic growth over the medium term. Read here
In other views:

The critical lacuna in India’s trade policies post-2000 has been the failure to participate significantly in global and regional value chains, which became the dominant feature/instrument of global goods trade from the late 1990s to 2020, writes Shankar Acharya.  Read here
Kanika Datta talks about why demand for reservations in the private sector will increase. Read here

“We cannot go beyond the law of the country”
 
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk
First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

