Best of BS Opinion: Sustained slowdown, quotas and private sector, and more

The global economic picture emerging from the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook is concerning. Medium-term growth is unlikely to recover to the levels seen in recent decades. In this context, our lead editorial notes that it will be important for Indian policymakers to keep the global economic backdrop in mind while making policy interventions. This would essentially mean that they will have to do more not only to create policy buffers but also to enable higher economic growth over the medium term. Read here
In other views:
The critical lacuna in India’s trade policies post-2000 has been the failure to participate significantly in global and regional value chains, which became the dominant feature/instrument of global goods trade from the late 1990s to 2020, writes Shankar Acharya. Read here
Kanika Datta talks about why demand for reservations in the private sector will increase. Read here
Also Read
Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more
Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Power fluctuations, demand-supply mismatch & more
Best of BS Opinion: Holistic management, a potent channel, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Fine-tuning needed, technology transformation, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Magister Ludi, a Vibrant future for aid, and more
Best of BS Opinion: An unexpected pause, justice delayed and more
“We cannot go beyond the law of the country”
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk