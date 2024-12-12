Best of BS Opinion: The many melodies of markets, policies, and progress

In the grand symphony of our shared world, every decision resonates as a note - some harmonious, others dissonant - blending into a melody that is aimed at defining progress, governance, and ambition. Similarly, today each of our stories form an instrument in this vast orchestra, adding texture, melody, frightful notes, and depth to the music of change.

Our first editorial today highlights how the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has struck a bold chord with the expansion of its T+0 (same-day settlement) system. Like a violinist raising the tempo, Sebi’s initiative aims to quicken the rhythm of