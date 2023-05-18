Logistics makes the world go around

India has jumped six ranks to 38th position among 139 countries on the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index for 2023, the same rank as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Portugal, which are much richer countries than India. This is a very positive development because it helps lower the cost of doing business in India. It will help India’s exports and make the country a more attractive destination for investment — especially, but not only, in the manufacturing sector. China is still way ahead at 19th position, Malaysia ranks 26th, and Thailand is just a little ahead at 34th. But India has beaten key ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) competitors like Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, with whom we have a free trade agreement on this important ingredient of competitiveness.
Getting ahead on this World Bank Logistics Performance Index is much more meaningful than going up on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index, where In
