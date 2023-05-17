close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Praveen Sood's biggest challenge: Getting CBI public trust, endorsement

Sood's appointment is being questioned both by political leaders and his peers and seniors but the matter hit the headlines

Aditi Phadnis New Delhi
Praveen Sood
Premium

Praveen Sood (Source: Facebook/Praveen Sood)

5 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
Follow Us
Amid the heat and dust of the Karnataka Assembly elections, another issue has been added to the election outcome: The controversy over the appointment of the new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Praveen Sood (59). He was expected to retire in 2024. He will now serve at least till 2025 with the possibility of extensions.
Sood’s appointment is being questioned both by political leaders and his peers and seniors but the matter hit the headlines because Sood is a Karnataka cadre officer of the 1986 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and his appointment was announced as the Karnataka election results were declared. As part of CBI trivia, Sood is the third IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre to helm the investigative agency. His predecessors were Joginder Singh and D R Karthikeyan. He belongs to Himachal Pradesh — Kangra, which is ecstatic that one of its boys has become chief of the country’s premier investigative agencie
Or

Also Read

Everything you need to know about Praveen Sood, the next CBI Director

Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today: All you need to know

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Curbing defence imports, safe farming, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Underwhelming performance, Pakistan's destiny and more

Best of BS Opinion: Message from Karnataka, Letter and spirit & more

Best of BS Opinion: JD(S) steps into the future, handling criticism, & more

Demystifying the Indian metaverse techno-legal antitrust paradigm

Topics : BS Opinion CBI

First Published: May 17 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The cultural markers of urbanisation

growth, profit, loss, currency, debt, reforms, investment, recovery, revival, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment, gdp
5 min read
Premium

Praveen Sood's biggest challenge: Getting CBI public trust, endorsement

Praveen Sood
5 min read
Premium

Towards a National Innovation System

Innovation
6 min read
Premium

Regulating AI

artificial intelligence, AI
3 min read
Premium

A subpar record

Life Insurance Corporation
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Regulating AI

artificial intelligence, AI
3 min read
Premium

A subpar record

Life Insurance Corporation
3 min read
Premium

Towards a National Innovation System

Innovation
6 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Curbing defence imports, safe farming, and more

Climate Change
1 min read
Premium

Praveen Sood's biggest challenge: Getting CBI public trust, endorsement

Praveen Sood
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon