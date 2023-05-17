Praveen Sood's biggest challenge: Getting CBI public trust, endorsement

Sood’s appointment is being questioned both by political leaders and his peers and seniors but the matter hit the headlines because Sood is a Karnataka cadre officer of the 1986 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and his appointment was announced as the Karnataka election results were declared. As part of CBI trivia, Sood is the third IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre to helm the investigative agency. His predecessors were Joginder Singh and D R Karthikeyan. He belongs to Himachal Pradesh — Kangra, which is ecstatic that one of its boys has become chief of the country’s premier investigative agencie

Amid the heat and dust of the Karnataka Assembly elections, another issue has been added to the election outcome: The controversy over the appointment of the new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Praveen Sood (59). He was expected to retire in 2024. He will now serve at least till 2025 with the possibility of extensions.